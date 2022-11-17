PFA confiscates 3,000-litre unhygienic oil

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday confiscated 3,000 litres of hazardous oil extracted from the fat and filth of chicken during a raid on edible oil depot in Sheikhupura

In a statement issued here, PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the authority took action against the oil depot due to adulteration, unhygienic working environment and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

He said that the condition of the stored oil was quite unhygienic. He said that chicken fat rendered oil was supplied to different frying units and food points in the adjacent areas of the city. The DG said that rancid or dirty oil only could be supplied to bio-diesel manufacturing companies.

The DG appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in the surroundings.