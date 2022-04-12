PFA confiscates 3,708 litre spurious drinks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday unearthed an illegal factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands and confiscated 3,708 litres of spurious beverages during the raid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday unearthed an illegal factory producing fake carbonated drinks of different popular brands and confiscated 3,708 litres of spurious beverages during the raid.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that working on the tip-off, a food safety team conducted a raid in the area of Wahga and caught the accused red-handed. He said the PFA confiscated thousands of liters fake beverages, 25kg of artificial flavours and two kilograms of loose colours.

He said that fake drinks were being prepared with artificial sweeteners, chemicals, loose colours and contaminated water.

He said the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases.

Jadoon said that fake bottles were supplied to local shops in the market after fake packaging and labelling.

The adulterators also failed to present the record, medical certificates and a food license on the spot to the raid team, he said.

The DG said that PFA committed to make Punjab adulteration free. He further said that adulterationin the food would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He urged that people should preferhomemade fresh juices and vegetables instead of consuming ready-made food.