PFA confiscates 5,000kg expired food items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :An enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) confiscated 5,000kg of expired food items during a raid on a warehouse in Sundar Industrial Estate, here on Monday.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the authority confiscated 2,000kg frozen vegetables; 3,000kg imported french fries, butter, cheese and naan that were preserved with fresh products after removing them from the market. He added that expired products had to be supplied in the marker after repacking of the products while the PFA ruined the unholy ambitions of the adulteration mafia.

The food business operator (FBO) also failed to meet the food safety standards and present the necessary record to the raiding team like halal certificate on the spot. It was compulsory for the FBO to ensure entry of sales return in the record, he added.

The PFA DG warned the FBOs to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations and avoid adulteration in food, otherwise lawbreakers would be dealt with strictly.