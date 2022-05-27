PFA confiscates 6,901 liter fake drinks

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets, inspected various sites and confiscated 6,901 liter fake drinks in the Taxila area on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets, inspected various sites and confiscated 6,901 liter fake drinks in the Taxila area on Friday.

The Authority's spokesman said that PFA teams raided a warehouse in Taxila and seized 6,901 litre fake drinks and 5040 bottles labeled with a famous brand.

He said that the samples collected during the campaign were sent to Lahore for laboratory testing.

Strict action would be taken against violators to ensure availability of hygienic food to the residents in the market and no compromise would be made with those who were playing with the health of the citizens, he added.