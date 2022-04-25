UrduPoint.com

PFA Confiscates 8,400-litre 'dirty' Oil In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2022 | 06:21 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Monday impounded a vehicle loaded with 8,400-litre 'dirty' oil, extracted from the filth of chicken, during a raid in Gulberg area under the supervision of Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon

A PFA spokesperson said that hazardous oil was to be supplied to different local food points in the metropolis.

He said that the enemies of public health usually purchase substandard oil at less rate for frying food items.

The director general said that the dirty/ rancid oil could be used in preparation of biodiesel as per the PFA law. He requested the public to inform the food authority on its helpline number or social media account in case of observing any oil extraction unit in their surroundings.

More Stories From Pakistan

