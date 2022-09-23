UrduPoint.com

PFA Confiscates 9,600-litre Rancid Oil

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 11:08 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has thwarted an attempt to supply a consignment of 9,600-litre untraceable loose oil in the provincial metropolis carried from adjacent area of Lahore on Friday

The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon at Gajumata.

The DG said that thousands of litres of rancid oil was being carried on a vehicle (LRO 9701) which was taken into custody during the raid. He added the rancid oil was to be supplied to various food chains. He said that counterfeiters usually adopted wicked practices to mint money and they sell rancid oil in the market as edible oil after adding in oil extracted from animal fat.

DG PFA said that food authority had been taking all possible measures to control the adulteration in Punjab, in this connection the provincial food authority had introduced biodiesel application to eliminate adulteration of rancid oil.

Jadoon said, only biodiesel companies would be authorised to purchase and supply of rancid oil. He requested people to support PFA in order to root out the menace of adulteration from society.

