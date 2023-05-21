UrduPoint.com

PFA Confiscates Fake Beverages Unit, Discards Spurious Drinks

Published May 21, 2023

PFA confiscates fake beverages unit, discards spurious drinks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed a fake beverages manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in the provincial metropolis.

The authority also lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the factory owner after discarding 9,655 litres of spurious drinks and 2,340 empty bottles, besides confiscating machinery during a raid in Razaq Colony Tajpura.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar told media here Sunday that on a tip of, the authority conducted operation against the enemy of public health and caught the adulteration mafia red-handed. He said that fake carbonated drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colours, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water and other harmful ingredients.

Raja Jahangir said that non-food grade plastic bottles and fake labeling were also being used for packing purposes.

The raiding team also witnessed an abundance of flies, dirty floor and worst condition of hygiene during the raid, he added.

The fake beverages were to be supplied to the different local shops, hotels and marriage halls; however, the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action, he said and added that the use of spurious drinks causes health problems for consumers' especially senior citizens and children.

According to PFA rules, he mentioned, food adulteration was a serious crime while the businesses of those who engage in food adulteration would be shut down soon. He appealed to public that upon seeing adulterated items being made somewhere, report it to PFA on its 1223 helpline.

