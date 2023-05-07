UrduPoint.com

PFA Confiscates Non-food Grade Bottle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 09:30 PM

PFA confiscates non-food grade bottle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has confiscated 12,500 empty bottles of carbonated drinks manufactured with non-food grade plastic particles during a raid on a plastic bottle-blowing unit in the area of Hakeemah Wala here at Manga Road.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar told media here on Sunday that the authority also confiscated all machinery including bottle blower machine, motor, gas cylinder and five moulds as well as lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unit owner over violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that fake labelling of different popular brands was afixed on the empty bottles that were to be used for food products.

He said that PFA took action against the factory due to the production of non-food grade bottles, false labelling and lack of proper records.

Food grade preform could be used for food products, while the non-food grade was not suitable for this purposeRaja Jahangir Anwar said that the operation of PFA had been continuing with an aim to control the illegal practice of non-food grade plastic bottle manufacturing and its use for bottle products. He said that the use of non-food grade bottles was posing a serious threat to the users' health.

The director general has appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in their surroundings and to inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or its social media accounts in case of witnessing any suspicious activities related to the food business.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Social Media Road Manga Gas Sunday FIR Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

12 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

22 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

22 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

22 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.