PFA Confiscates Substandard Plastic Bottles

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday started a crackdown on non-food grade plastic bottles and confiscated more than 27,000 substandard bottles with machinery from a unit in Gulshan Ravi.

According to a spokesman for the PFA, a team raided the unit which was producing plastic bottles with non-food grade material for carbonated drinks.

A case against the owner has been registered for using prohibited packing material forcarbonated drinks.

