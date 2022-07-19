PFA confiscates vehicle supplying fake drinks

UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in its ongoing drive to check food outlets, inspected various sites and confiscated 2,880-liter fake drinks in the Rawalpindi area on Tuesday

During checking, the Department's spokesman said that PFA teams confiscated a vehicle in the Ganjmandi area involved in supplying fake drinks labelled with a famous brand and seized 2,880-litre drinks.

He said that samples collected had been sent to Lahore for laboratory testing.

He added that strict action was being taken against violators to ensure hygienic food to the residents, and no compromise would be made with those who were playing with the citizens' health.

