PFA Continues Crackdown Against Adulterers Not Observing Cleanliness Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Rawalpindi has continued crackdown against outlets serving unhygienic food to the public while imposing fines, and made arrests on violations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Rawalpindi has continued crackdown against outlets serving unhygienic food to the public while imposing fines, and made arrests on violations.

The concerned authority without any discrimination is taking action even against mega businesses and entrepreneurs involved in food industry without any discrimination.

The teams of the PFA one after another sealed and fined some famous eateries across the city, besides arresting several food adulterators recently.

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) spokesman Qaiser Abbasi told 'APP' that the Authority was trying to assure safer and hygienic food items in hotels, bakeries, sweet shops, restaurants and other shops.

He said that PFA will never spare anybody during the crackdown and added that PFA is also taking action against ghee and cooking oil factories on a priority basis.

He said that a crackdown against dairy milk has begun from Wednesday.

"The milkmen are supplying unhygienic milk to the public, and they would not be spared at any cost," he said.

He added that the operation against food adulterators would continue in the coming days and it would be a regular feature in the future.

He said that violations being noticed included washroom in the production area, dirty kitchen, dirty and unmanaged freezers, leftover food, food left in open, spider webs, dirty ingredient boxes, poor personal hygiene of staff, unvaccinated staffers, and substandard ingredients in recipes among others.

"The twin cities administration should follow the way PFA is cracking down on outlets selling unhygienic food." On the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a major operation was carried out in Rawalpindi against the anti-health elements of Punjab Food Authority. 550 kg of Chinese salt was discarded during raid on a transport company's warehouse in Ganjmandi while, 220 liters of malnourished and defective milk was destroyed, the PFA official told while breifing on recent activities. He informed that strict action was taken against beef shop for selling unhealthy and rotten smelly meat in Rawal Town and 70 kg of meat was disposed of.

