PFA Continues Crackdown Against Milk Adulteration, Counterfeiters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is continuing its crackdown against milk adulteration and counterfeiters.

Early on Sunday morning and last night, blockades were made at different places in the three tehsils of Chiniot and the quality of more than 30,000 liters of milk was checked using modern lacto-scan machines.

Heavy fines of Rs 117,000 were imposed due to failed milk samples during the lacto-scan machine check.

Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Chiniot Dr Muhammad Qasim Raza said that inspections were also conducted on 121 food businesses across the city.

And fines of Rs 166,500 were imposed. Various food points and grocery stores were fined Rs 49,000 for poor cleaning arrangements, presence of expired essential items and failed samples of chillies. 33 liters of expired cold drinks, 30 kg of defective chillies, and more than 10 kg of expired products were destroyed on the spot.

