PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its special inspection campaign of food products for Eid in the Rawalpindi region and penalized seven outlets with hefty fines over violations.

According to a PFA spokesman, PFA's watchdogs inspected several bakeries, sweets production units and other food points in a daylong inspection drive here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the inspection was to ensure the provision of healthy, safe and standard food on the occasion of Eid.

The authority imposed hefty fines on seven food business operators (FBOs) due to poor storage systems, using rusty freezers, open dustbins and poor personal hygiene.

The raiding teams also witnessed the worst hygiene condition while inspecting sweets production units. He said that warning notices were served to confessionary units including bakeries and sweets shops to use standard food ingredients. PFA has bound to ensure the use of approved food colours and other ingredients in sweets, he added.