PFA Continues Inspection Even In Pandemic Circumstances

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is taking all preventative measures to ensure healthy and adulteration-free food in the market along with the health safety of its employees.

In this crucial time, PFA continued its routine inspection operation across the province.

On Friday, PFA's enforcement teams along with Director General Irfan Memon visited 45 yogurt and milk shops to inspect the hygiene and food standards in the area of Dharampura, Iqbal Town and Township.

The teams worn protective suits (full gowns), mask, gloves, goggles and shoe covers during inspection to minimize the risk of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the teams issued warning notices for improvement to food business operators and guided them about coronavirus.

He said that teams also screened the shopkeepers for COVID-19 with the help of thermal guns.

He said that protective costumes had been provided to all-district teams according to their requirements.

The authority also completed the screening arrangements in the offices of Punjab Food Authority, he added.

