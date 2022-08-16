UrduPoint.com

PFA Continues Operation Against Superstores, Marts

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PFA continues operation against superstores, marts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued operation against superstores and marts in the city on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The PFA also stopped sale and production of two outlets over failure to register their food products.

The authority took action against the both famous superstore and mart while carrying out raids in Thokar Niaz Baig and Johar Town.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that food business operators (FBOs) were selling bakery products without acquiring products registration certificate from the PFA.

The DG appealed to the public to report any food-related complaints on PFA Facebook Pageand toll-free number 0800-80500, pointing out that information received would be keptconfidential to protect privacy of informers.

