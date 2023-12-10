PFA crackdown against milk adulteration continues

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Sunday continued a crackdown on milk adulteration across the province for the third consecutive day and discarded 23,206 litres of impure milk.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, the operation continues against the milk adulteration mafia without any discrimination. The DG said that dairy safety teams of PFA had inspected 1,664 milk carrier vehicles and 494 shops in different districts of the province during a day-long operation. He said that PFA imposed hefty fines on 314 milk shops and milk carrier vehicles in Punjab.

The teams inspected more than 1,219,000 litres of milk while 580.

15 maunds of milk was discarded over proved contamination of polluted water and other chemicals besides lacking natural fats. He said that hazardous chemicals had been used to enhance the thickness and quantity of milk.

Muhammad Asim said that chemically contaminated milk was to be supplied to shops and houses. He said that citizens can get milk tested free of cost by paying a visit to the nearest PFA office with 200ml milk. He said that every milk carrier vehicle entering the cities would be allowed to enter the city only after complete checking. He further said the indiscriminate operation would continue against substandard milk to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration in Punjab.