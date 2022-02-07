PFA crackdown continues against milk adulteration mafia

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday disposed of 74,920 litres of contaminated milk in the provincial metropolis while continuing its crackdown against the milkmen involved in the wicked practice of adulteration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Monday disposed of 74,920 litres of contaminated milk in the provincial metropolis while continuing its crackdown against the milkmen involved in the wicked practice of adulteration.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that dairy safety teams (DSTs) of PFA examined 211 vehicles loaded with 269,930 litre milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city.

He said that the teams inspected 37 milk carriers at Adda Plot, 41 at Babu Sabu Interchange, 40 at Gajjumatta, 28 at Ravi Bridge, 30 at Saggian Bridge, 30 on Multan Road and 35 other vehicles at different pickets. He maintained that the action was taken against milk suppliers over results found not up to the mark during the screening test of milk samples on the spot.

He added that the teams found a low level of lactometer reading (LR), natural fats and adulteration in the milk.

The DG said that PFA was using fully equipped milk mobile testing labs (MMTL) with lactoscan milk analyser machines to get the quick results of milk samples at the screening pickets. The PFA was utilizing all available resources to eliminate the milk adulteration from Punjab and taking steps towards completing the Healthy Punjab Mission, he added.

He further said that people paid a visit to the nearest office of PFA with 200ml milk quantity to avail the free milk testing facility. He appealed to the masses to inform PFA concerning the adulteration mafia on its Facebook Page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.