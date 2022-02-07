UrduPoint.com

PFA Crackdown Continues Against Milk Adulteration Mafia

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 07:47 PM

PFA crackdown continues against milk adulteration mafia

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday disposed of 74,920 litres of contaminated milk in the provincial metropolis while continuing its crackdown against the milkmen involved in the wicked practice of adulteration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Monday disposed of 74,920 litres of contaminated milk in the provincial metropolis while continuing its crackdown against the milkmen involved in the wicked practice of adulteration.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that dairy safety teams (DSTs) of PFA examined 211 vehicles loaded with 269,930 litre milk by placing screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city.

He said that the teams inspected 37 milk carriers at Adda Plot, 41 at Babu Sabu Interchange, 40 at Gajjumatta, 28 at Ravi Bridge, 30 at Saggian Bridge, 30 on Multan Road and 35 other vehicles at different pickets. He maintained that the action was taken against milk suppliers over results found not up to the mark during the screening test of milk samples on the spot.

He added that the teams found a low level of lactometer reading (LR), natural fats and adulteration in the milk.

The DG said that PFA was using fully equipped milk mobile testing labs (MMTL) with lactoscan milk analyser machines to get the quick results of milk samples at the screening pickets. The PFA was utilizing all available resources to eliminate the milk adulteration from Punjab and taking steps towards completing the Healthy Punjab Mission, he added.

He further said that people paid a visit to the nearest office of PFA with 200ml milk quantity to avail the free milk testing facility. He appealed to the masses to inform PFA concerning the adulteration mafia on its Facebook Page, mobile application and Toll-Free number 0800-80500.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Mobile Facebook Visit Vehicles Road Reading All From

Recent Stories

National Archives Retrieved Kim's 'Love Letters' F ..

National Archives Retrieved Kim's 'Love Letters' From Trump's Florida Resort - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers Visiting ..

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers Visiting Ukraine's Breakaway Donbas - ..

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council launches Hijaz Naqvi's poetry collect ..

Arts Council launches Hijaz Naqvi's poetry collection "Zard Rangat"

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting for Polio arrangements

DC chairs meeting for Polio arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Russia-China Trade Up by 35% in 2021 - Customs Ser ..

Russia-China Trade Up by 35% in 2021 - Customs Service

5 minutes ago
 National Women's Baseball C'ship from Feb 8

National Women's Baseball C'ship from Feb 8

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>