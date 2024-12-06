PFA Crackdown: Eight Wedding Halls Shuts,heavy Fines Imposed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched a major operation across the province to ensure the provision of safe and high-quality food at wedding events and imposed Rs.12.15 million fine for violations related to food safety standards.
On directions by PFA's Director General Asim Javed, over 1,450 wedding halls and marquees were inspected in Lahore and across Punjab and the operation resulted in shut down of eight wedding halls for using substandard food items, and 760 venues received corrective notices. The inspection revealed and seized over 500 kg of stale food, 300 liters of counterfeit drinks, 150 kg of banned ingredients, 160 kg of chinese salt, and 80 liters of used cooking oil.
Inspections were carried out across various regions, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.
Asim Javed emphasized that the use of expired ingredients and unhygienic food preparation practices were unacceptable, as they pose health risks. He urged the public to report food-related complaints to the PFA helpline 1223 and warned wedding hall owners to comply with regulations to avoid penalties or shutdowns.
