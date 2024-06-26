PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Food Authority conducted a series of operations across the district, seizing two maunds of substandard meat in the Chiniot on Wednesday

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab food Authority conducted a series of operations across the district, seizing two maunds of substandard meat in the Chiniot on Wednesday.

According to details, the Chiniot Food Safety Team, along with the Deputy Director of Operations, thwarted the sale of hazardous meat in the Mandi Bahauddin area of Chiniot, which was found hidden in freezers.

According to the veterinary doctor's report, the meat was extremely poor in quality and unfit for human consumption.

The Food Safety Team discarded more than 2 maunds (approximately 80 kg) of meat on the spot.

In Bhawana, the team also raided a sweet factory and sealed it after founding the use of open and hazardous chemicals in sweets, a lack of medical and training certificates, extremely poor hygiene, and the presence of insects.

In Lalian, a soda bottle manufacturing factory was inspected, revealing issues such as failure to change water filters and unsatisfactory hygiene conditions. The machinery was sealed, and production was halted until improvements are made.

APP/mac/378