PFA Crackdown On Unsafe Food In Chiniot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 09:35 PM
The Punjab Food Authority conducted a series of operations across the district, seizing two maunds of substandard meat in the Chiniot on Wednesday
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab food Authority conducted a series of operations across the district, seizing two maunds of substandard meat in the Chiniot on Wednesday.
According to details, the Chiniot Food Safety Team, along with the Deputy Director of Operations, thwarted the sale of hazardous meat in the Mandi Bahauddin area of Chiniot, which was found hidden in freezers.
According to the veterinary doctor's report, the meat was extremely poor in quality and unfit for human consumption.
The Food Safety Team discarded more than 2 maunds (approximately 80 kg) of meat on the spot.
In Bhawana, the team also raided a sweet factory and sealed it after founding the use of open and hazardous chemicals in sweets, a lack of medical and training certificates, extremely poor hygiene, and the presence of insects.
In Lalian, a soda bottle manufacturing factory was inspected, revealing issues such as failure to change water filters and unsatisfactory hygiene conditions. The machinery was sealed, and production was halted until improvements are made.
APP/mac/378
Recent Stories
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 5
NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan
Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar
RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police during Muharram
Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation programme instead of being punish ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held45 seconds ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter47 seconds ago
-
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police49 seconds ago
-
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram6 minutes ago
-
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model6 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 56 minutes ago
-
NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police during Muharram1 hour ago
-
Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation programme instead of being punished: SC1 hour ago
-
Saiful Malook lake laps visitors into pipe-dreams with fairy world thoughts with serenity1 hour ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign1 hour ago
-
Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to royalty1 hour ago