PFA Crackdowns On Subpar Milk Production, 12,500 Ltrs Discarded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams launched major operations in

Raiwind Road and Chunian, targeting the production and distribution of adulterated milk.

During the raids, PFA teams uncovered a synthetic milk production unit and discarded

12,500 litres of subpar milk. Two FIRs were registered, three suspects were arrested,

and three supply vehicles and multiple motorcycles were seized. In addition, authorities

confiscated powder bags, ghee cans, 30 drums, mixing machines, plungers, gas cylinders,

and other equipment used in the preparation of spurious milk.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid told the media on Tuesday that the confiscated

milk was being produced using harmful ingredients including powder and vegetable ghee.

On-the-spot testing confirmed that samples failed to meet food safety standards, and the

product was being readied for supply to markets in Lahore.

He added that the premises

were operating in highly unhygienic conditions and in violation of food safety laws.

Legal cases have been registered under five sections against those involved in this

dangerous operation.

The DG credited the successful operation to PFA’s vigilance and ongoing surveillance.

He warned that synthetic milk made with toxic substances poses a serious threat to public

health and emphasized that there was zero tolerance for milk adulteration in Punjab.

He further said that PFA was committed to ensuring the availability of pure and natural

milk to every household.

Citizens were also encouraged to have their milk tested free of cost at the PFA office.

More Stories From Pakistan