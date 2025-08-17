PFA Cracks Down On Adulterated Desi Ghee In Vehari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 03:30 PM
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Vehari has recovered and destroyed 700 kg of adulterated desi ghee on Sunday from a dairy manufacturing unit.
According to APP correspondent, the raid was conducted by Deputy Director Operations Maha Saeed, who found substandard ingredients mixed in the preparation of ghee.
The production of the unit was immediately stopped, and an FIR was registered against the owners.
Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javed, emphasized that playing with public health will not be tolerated and those producing adulterated food will face strict action.
The authority's crackdown on adulterated food products reflects its commitment to ensuring public health and safety. The incident highlights the importance of regular inspections and strict enforcement of food safety regulations.
