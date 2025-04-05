Open Menu

PFA Cracks Down On Adulterated Food, Imposes Rs. 190,000 Fine

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its crackdown on adulterated and unsafe food products across key areas of Multan, including Pul Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur Road, Chungi No. 5, Tatypur, and Makhdoom Rasheed.

As part of its ongoing operations to ensure food safety and protect public health, PFA’s food safety teams conducted inspections at juice production units, milk shops, sweet shops, and bakeries to assess compliance with hygiene and safety standards.

During the enforcement drive, 200 litres of adulterated food items were seized and safely discarded. Violations of food safety regulations resulted in fines amounting to Rs. 190,000 against six food business operators.

A juice production unit on Bahawalpur Road was fined Rs. 50,000 for manufacturing substandard mango-flavoured drinks, while a milk shop at Chungi No.

5 faced a Rs. 15,000 penalty for water adulteration. Two bakeries in Tatypur and Makhdoom Rasheed were collectively fined Rs. 80,000 for using unhygienic and prohibited ingredients in their products.

Additionally, a sweet shop near Pul Muzaffarabad was penalised Rs. 20,000 for using open spices and the banned substance monosodium glutamate (commonly known as China salt) in food preparation.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed stated that strict action was taken against all vendors found guilty of producing or selling substandard and harmful food. He reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to protecting public health and warned that legal action would continue without compromise against violators of food safety laws.

