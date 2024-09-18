PFA Cracks Down On Adulterated Food In Sheikhupura
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority's teams in Sheikhupura have been actively conducting inspections and taking action against businesses violating food safety regulations, on Wednesday.
According to PFA spokesperson, over the past week, the authority's inspectors checked 81 food-related establishments across the district.
They found numerous hygiene issues and imposed fines totaling more than 157,000 rupees on the violators.
To ensure the supply of quality milk, the teams inspected 50,028 liters of milk in various areas of Sheikhupura.
They discovered 5 liters of adulterated, non-standard milk and promptly destroyed it.
In addition, the inspectors seized 0.5 kg of prohibited salt and 0.1 kg of unauthorized food coloring that were being used in bakery products. These items were also destroyed on the spot.
Commenting on the crackdown, Sheikhupura's Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Imran Marth emphasized that providing clean and safe food to the public is the top priority for the Punjab Food Authority.
He stated that the authority is working round the clock to ensure people have access to quality food products.
APP/rtf/378
