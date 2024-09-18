Open Menu

PFA Cracks Down On Adulterated Food In Sheikhupura

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PFA cracks down on adulterated food in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority's teams in Sheikhupura have been actively conducting inspections and taking action against businesses violating food safety regulations, on Wednesday.

According to PFA spokesperson, over the past week, the authority's inspectors checked 81 food-related establishments across the district.

They found numerous hygiene issues and imposed fines totaling more than 157,000 rupees on the violators.

To ensure the supply of quality milk, the teams inspected 50,028 liters of milk in various areas of Sheikhupura.

They discovered 5 liters of adulterated, non-standard milk and promptly destroyed it.

In addition, the inspectors seized 0.5 kg of prohibited salt and 0.1 kg of unauthorized food coloring that were being used in bakery products. These items were also destroyed on the spot.

Commenting on the crackdown, Sheikhupura's Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Imran Marth emphasized that providing clean and safe food to the public is the top priority for the Punjab Food Authority.

He stated that the authority is working round the clock to ensure people have access to quality food products.

APP/rtf/378

Related Topics

Punjab Sheikhupura Top Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

4 minutes ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

17 minutes ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

5 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

5 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

5 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan