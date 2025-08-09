PFA cracks down on adulterated milk in Chiniot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chiniot has launched a major crackdown on Saturday on milk adulteration in the district.

According to Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, the authority has checked over 15,000 liters of milk in milk trucks using a modern lactoscan machine. The lactoscan analysis report revealed that the milk was adulterated.

As a result, 4,000 liters of adulterated milk were destroyed. The PFA's food safety teams conducted 104 inspections across the district, including 40 milk trucks, and imposed fines of Rs.

203,000 for serious violations of laws.

During the inspections, a large quantity of expired products were recovered and destroyed from grocery stores.

The PFA has vowed to take strict action against those found violating food safety laws. The authority's crackdown on adulterated milk and expired products is part of its ongoing efforts to protect public health and safety.

