PFA cracks down on adulteration, counterfeit mafia

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has taken decisive action against adulteration and counterfeit mafia in Chiniot, with food safety teams conducting inspections and imposing penalties on non-compliant food businesses.

PFA spokesperson reported 700 sachets of banned gutka were recovered from a grocery store and disposed of on the spot, with a case registered under the Punjab Food Authority Act. 134 food businesses were inspected, with improvement notices issued to milk shops, grocery stores, food points and meat sellers for further improvement.

Sixteen food businesses were fined a total of Rs 140,000 for poor sanitation arrangements, presence of expired products and selling unhealthy water bottles. 21 liters of fake water bottles and 16 kg of expired products were disposed of, while 40 kg of stinking meat was discarded.

The PFA remains committed to ensuring the safety and quality of food products in Chiniot, with Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza vowing to continue strict action against non-compliant food businesses.

