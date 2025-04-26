PFA cracks down on counterfeit cold drinks

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams conducted an operation and uncovered a facility involved in production of counterfeit cold drinks imitating popular brands.

During the raid, 200 litres of fake beverage mixture, banned colours, harmful chemicals, filling machines, gas cylinders, compressors, labels, empty bottles, and caps were seized. A case was registered against the operators, and a fine of Rs. 100,000 was imposed.

The facility was found using unauthorised formulas and banned substances under extremely unhygienic conditions. Inspectors observed insect infestation, foul odors, and a complete lack of essential documentation during the inspection.

PFA Director General Asim Javed said that counterfeit cold drinks bearing the labels of well-known brands were being manufactured to deceive consumers. He warned that the consumption of such hazardous products could lead to kidney diseases, and noted that the fake beverages were intended for widespread distribution across Lahore.

The DG said that there is zero tolerance for health-threatening practices in Punjab, adding that strict action against violators will continue. He urged all food businesses to comply fully with food safety regulations.