PFA cracks down on expired products and adulterated milk

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA)'s food safety teams in Chiniot have been actively working to prevent the sale of expired products and adulterated milk.

According to PFA spokesman, the Deputy Director Operations Dr Muhammad Qasim Raza, the teams conducted a raid on a grocery store, recovering a large quantity of expired tea and spices. As a result, 20 kg of expired products were destroyed on the spot, and a fine of Rs 65,000 was imposed.

In addition to the grocery store raid, the food safety teams also inspected milk transport vehicles, imposing a fine of Rs 36,000 due to poor quality milk.

Furthermore, 40 liters of adulterated milk were disposed of.

The authority also conducted inspections of sweets, bakers and meat shops, imposing fines of Rs 31,000 for violation of laws.

Dr Muhammad Qasim Raza emphasized that the food safety teams are committed to providing quality food and will continue to take action against those involved in adulteration, without fear or danger.

