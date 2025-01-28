Open Menu

PFA Cracks Down On Food Safety Violations In DG Khan Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PFA cracks down on food safety violations in DG Khan division

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) intensified its efforts to ensure safe and quality food.

Inspections were conducted across DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, and Layyah, resulting in penalties for violations of food safety standards.

In Kot Chutta, grocery stores were fined Rs30,000 for selling expired items and banned Chinese salt, while a grinding unit in Khayaban-e-Mumtaz was fined Rs10,000 for missing records. A milk shop on Jatoi Road, Muzaffargarh, faced a Rs.

20,000 penalty for selling substandard milk, and a manufacturing unit in Mohalla Muslim Colony was fined Rs. 15,000 for storing untraceable salt. On M.M. Road, Kot Addu, a hotel was fined Rs. 10,000 for using adulterated spices, and a drink corner in Layyah faced a Rs. 10,000 fine for poor hygiene.

During the operations, 13 kilograms of expired food items were destroyed. Citizens are encouraged to report food-related complaints to the PFA helpline at 1223, it added.

