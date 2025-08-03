PFA cracks down on harmful products in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority has taken decisive action against harmful and prohibited items, destroying 22,000 sachets of gutka and over 100 kilograms of meat from sick animals.

According to the details, the food safety teams seized the gutka and meat, which were being supplied illegally in the dark of night. Cases have been registered against the gutka vendors and those involved in the nefarious business of selling harmful meat.

Food Authority sources further revealed that a veterinary team had declared the meat harmful to health, prompting the food safety teams to take swift action.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that those who play with human health will face severe consequences, including imprisonment.

Dr. Raza made it clear that there is no place for enemies of public health in Chiniot. The Punjab Food Authority is committed to protecting the public from harmful and adulterated products, those who trade in such items will face failure at all levels, and the authority will continue to take strict action against them, he concluded.

