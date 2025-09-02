Open Menu

PFA Cracks Down On Milk Adulteration

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 12:09 AM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chiniot has taken strict action on Monday against milk adulteration, inspecting milk shops and trucks using a modern lactoscan machine

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chiniot has taken strict action on Monday against milk adulteration, inspecting milk shops and trucks using a modern lactoscan machine.

According to APP correspondent, over 5,500 liters of milk were checked during the blockade, revealing poor quality milk.

Deputy Director Operations Dr.

Muhammad Qasim Raza reported that 100 liters of adulterated milk were destroyed, and a fine of Rs 133,000 was imposed on milk trucks and shops. Additionally, over 5 kg of expired products were recovered from grocery stores and destroyed.

The PFA Chiniot's efforts aim to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food products for consumers. The authority's use of modern technology, like the lactoscan machine, helps detect adulteration and take swift action against violators.

