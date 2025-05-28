PFA Cracks Down On Renowned Restaurants In Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams on Wednesday carried out inspection operations in Johar Town and Gulberg-II ,leading to the closure of two well-known restaurants over serious hygiene and safety violations.
PFA Director General Asim Javed told media that a popular eatery in Johar Town was sealed for using repeatedly heated oil for frying,a practice deemed hazardous to health.
In a separate action,a restaurant in Gulberg-II was shut down due to the use of expired food items.
The inspection teams confiscated and safely discarded expired pickles,a large quantity of substandard oil and banned Chinese salt (monosodium glutamate), Asim Javed reported.
He further stated that the food handlers at both establishments lacked complete medical records and were without the mandatory training certifications.
“Used oil was being reused for frying, while expired and prohibited ingredients were found in the kitchens,”he noted.
The inspection teams also observed unsanitary kitchen conditions,including unclean freezers,a foul-smelling environment and poor cleanliness standards.
In addition,non-food grade material was being used to brush oil on naan and food items were found uncovered and exposed.
Moreover,the premises lacked adequate pest control measures in line with regulatory requirements, the DG added.
“The noose is tightening around those who endanger public health by using substandard ingredients and there is zero tolerance for unhygienic and unsafe food practices.”said Asim Javed.
The DG urged citizens to promptly report any food-related complaints by calling the PFA helpline at 1223.
