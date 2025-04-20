PFA Cracks Down On Substandard Beverages In Kasur
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has taken decisive action on Sunday against health-harming elements in Kasur, raiding a beverage warehouse and seizing large quantities of substandard drinks.
According to PFA spokesman, the operation led by Deputy Director Operations Baqir Rasool Anwar, resulted in the confiscation of 1350 liters of Coca-Cola, 450 liters of Sprite, 90 liters of Seven Up, and 720 liters of Mountain Dew.
Cases have been registered against the owners of the warehouse, with the PFA emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in eradicating fake and adulterated products.
Director General Muhammad Asim Javed urged citizens to report health-threatening elements through the PFA's Facebook application or toll-free number 1223.
APP/mfn/378
