PFA Cracks Down On Substandard Food And Water In Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) In a significant effort to improve food safety standards in the City of Saints, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a series of inspections targeting prominent restaurants and water plants on Sunday.
During the inspections, PFA teams confiscated 500 kilograms of raw materials, 100 kilograms of substandard jams, and 10 kilograms of stale vegetables. Furthermore, production at four water plants was suspended until corrective measures are implemented, while five food outlets were fined a total of Rs. 400,000 for violating health and safety regulations.
Three water plants in Industrial Estate, 17 Kassi, and Northern Bypass were scrutinized as part of the operation. In Basti Noor Wala, a spice mill and pickle production unit were fined Rs 170,000 for storing raw materials in unhygienic conditions and operating with inadequate cleanliness standards.
DG Muhammad Asim Javed stated that food business owners were penalized for using contaminated machinery and failing to ensure the use of clean water in food processing. Water plants were ordered to halt production after tests detected the presence of arsenic and bacteria in the water supply.In addition to water plants, several restaurants were found guilty of using substandard ingredients. He added that a well-known restaurant in Gulgusht was fined Rs 100,000 for incorporating low-quality ingredients in meal preparation. PFA teams are thoroughly inspecting every stage of the food preparation and delivery process to ensure compliance with health standards. He reaffirmed the Punjab Food Authority’s commitment to promoting a culture of safe and hygienic food production across the province.
