Open Menu

PFA Cracks Down On Substandard Food And Water In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PFA cracks down on substandard food and water in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) In a significant effort to improve food safety standards in the City of Saints, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a series of inspections targeting prominent restaurants and water plants on Sunday.

During the inspections, PFA teams confiscated 500 kilograms of raw materials, 100 kilograms of substandard jams, and 10 kilograms of stale vegetables. Furthermore, production at four water plants was suspended until corrective measures are implemented, while five food outlets were fined a total of Rs. 400,000 for violating health and safety regulations.

Three water plants in Industrial Estate, 17 Kassi, and Northern Bypass were scrutinized as part of the operation. In Basti Noor Wala, a spice mill and pickle production unit were fined Rs 170,000 for storing raw materials in unhygienic conditions and operating with inadequate cleanliness standards.

DG Muhammad Asim Javed stated that food business owners were penalized for using contaminated machinery and failing to ensure the use of clean water in food processing. Water plants were ordered to halt production after tests detected the presence of arsenic and bacteria in the water supply.In addition to water plants, several restaurants were found guilty of using substandard ingredients. He added that a well-known restaurant in Gulgusht was fined Rs 100,000 for incorporating low-quality ingredients in meal preparation. PFA teams are thoroughly inspecting every stage of the food preparation and delivery process to ensure compliance with health standards. He reaffirmed the Punjab Food Authority’s commitment to promoting a culture of safe and hygienic food production across the province.

Recent Stories

29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

26 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

56 minutes ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

2 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

2 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

2 hours ago
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

7 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

13 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan