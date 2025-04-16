Open Menu

PFA Cracks Down On Unhealthy Food Business In Chiniot

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 11:04 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has concluded a crackdown on unhealthy food businesses in Chiniot, taking action against vendors selling substandard products

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025)

According to PFA spokesman, during the operation, a butcher was penalized for selling meat without a license, lacking slaughterhouse seals and poor sanitation arrangements.

100 food businesses were inspected across the city and a total fine of Rs 71,000 was imposed on non-compliant shopkeepers, he said.

Reform notices were issued to businesses that failed to meet food safety standards and 45 liters of adulterated milk, 66 liters of expired cold drinks, and over 3 kg of expired food items were disposed of on the spot, he added.

Deputy Director Operations PFA, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, led the operation, emphasizing the importance of adhering to food safety regulations.

The PFA's efforts aim to ensure that food businesses in Chiniot maintain proper standards, protecting public health and safety.

