PFA Cracks Down On Unhygienic Businesses In Sheikhupura
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Punjab Food Authority on Monday launched a massive operation in Sheikhupura to ensure the supply of quality food to consumers.
According to PFA Spokesperson, following instructions from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, teams from the authority have inspected 86 food businesses across the district, imposing fines of over Rs 1 lakh for violating hygiene norms and poor sanitation.
The operation focused on ensuring the quality of milk supply, with 46,800 liters of milk checked in various areas of the district.
Authorities destroyed 320 liters of substandard milk and other non-standard items on the spot, issuing rectification notices to several food establishments.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan emphasized that providing clean food to the public should be the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.
He assured that the authority is working tirelessly to ensure the supply of clean and quality food to the people.
APP/rtf/37
