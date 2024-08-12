PFA Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Businesses In Sheikhupura
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday launched a crackdown on food businesses that violate hygiene rules and sanitation standards in Sheikhupura district.
According to the PFA spokesperson, on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, food safety teams inspected 99 businesses in Sheikhupura district.
The teams fined violators over Rs 155,000 and destroyed 250 liters of substandard milk, 7 kg of defective items and other prohibited goods.
They also issued corrective notices to several food points.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan said that providing clean and quality food to the people is the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.
The authority is working day and night to ensure that people have access to safe and healthy food.
The teams checked 68,300 liters of milk in various areas of the district and took action against those who were selling hazardous items.
APP/stf/378
Recent Stories
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA-UN-HABITAT partnership to bring smart water management solutions to Rawalpindi: MD4 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake juice factory in Sahiwal4 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing in Sheikhupura14 minutes ago
-
Live stock department celebrates Independence Day14 minutes ago
-
Father, son killed in accident on Indus highway53 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem pledges to keep shinning, thanks nation for unwavering support1 hour ago
-
Satirist recounts how South Punjab's historic Emerson college survived post 1947 partition troubles1 hour ago
-
Kids lead patriotic fervour as Pakistan gears up for 14th August celebrations1 hour ago
-
Swat valley's hidden gem 'Madyan town' opens its doors for tourists2 hours ago
-
Independence is priceless; Lala Nazar Hussain recounts ordeal of 1947's migration2 hours ago
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah12 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz12 hours ago