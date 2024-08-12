Open Menu

PFA Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Businesses In Sheikhupura

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2024 | 12:00 PM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday launched a crackdown on food businesses that violate hygiene rules and sanitation standards in Sheikhupura district.

According to the PFA spokesperson, on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, food safety teams inspected 99 businesses in Sheikhupura district.

The teams fined violators over Rs 155,000 and destroyed 250 liters of substandard milk, 7 kg of defective items and other prohibited goods.

They also issued corrective notices to several food points.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Waqar Ali Khan said that providing clean and quality food to the people is the top priority of the Punjab Food Authority.

The authority is working day and night to ensure that people have access to safe and healthy food.

The teams checked 68,300 liters of milk in various areas of the district and took action against those who were selling hazardous items.

APP/stf/378

