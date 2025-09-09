PFA Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Establishments In Chiniot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its efforts to ensure food safety across the province, conducting inspections of various food points, including milk trucks.
In this regard, Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza led the operation on Tuesday, checking 133 food establishments and imposing fines on those found violating health regulations.
The inspections revealed poor cleaning and storage arrangements, use of prohibited Chinese salt, and missing medical records of employees.
Fines totaling Rs 83,000 were imposed on food points for serious violations of food safety laws.
Additionally, 7 liters of expired beverages were recovered and destroyed during the operation. Milk shops and trucks were also inspected, with fines imposed on those found selling defective milk samples.
APP/mha/378
