PFA Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Establishments In Chiniot

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its efforts to ensure food safety in the region, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Saturday.

According to the details, Deputy Director Operations, Dr.

Muhammad Qasim Raza, led a comprehensive operation, inspecting 119 food points, including 63 milk trucks. The inspections resulted in fines totaling Rs 49,000 for serious violations of food safety laws.

Expired spices were confiscated from grocery stores and subsequently destroyed to prevent their resale. One milk point was also sealed after its milk samples were found to be defective.

