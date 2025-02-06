PFA cracks down on unhygienic food outlets in Attock, seals one and fines three

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a surprise operation in Attock, sealing one food outlet and imposing fines on three others for poor hygiene and substandard food quality, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a surprise operation in Attock, sealing one food outlet and imposing fines on three others for poor hygiene and substandard food quality, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock.

The crackdown, led by Aabgeenay Khan, Director of Operations North, and PFA Deputy Director Operations North Amna Usman, targeted areas including Civil Bazaar and Madni Chowk.

Inspectors found appalling conditions at the sealed outlet, including rats, cockroaches, broken kitchen floors, dirty freezers, and insect infestations.

Additionally, 64 kilograms of animal fat were discarded during the operation.

Aabgeenay Khan, while talking to media on this occasion, reiterated the PFA's zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration and fraudulent practices. "There will be no compromise on food quality, and strict action will be taken against poor arrangements," she warned.

Citizens are advised to avoid purchasing pre-prepared meat and ensure quality checks before buying food products. To report food safety violations, the public can contact the Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223, she further added.

