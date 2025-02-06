Open Menu

PFA Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Outlets In Attock, Seals One And Fines Three

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 10:44 PM

PFA cracks down on unhygienic food outlets in Attock, seals one and fines three

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a surprise operation in Attock, sealing one food outlet and imposing fines on three others for poor hygiene and substandard food quality, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a surprise operation in Attock, sealing one food outlet and imposing fines on three others for poor hygiene and substandard food quality, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock.

The crackdown, led by Aabgeenay Khan, Director of Operations North, and PFA Deputy Director Operations North Amna Usman, targeted areas including Civil Bazaar and Madni Chowk.

Inspectors found appalling conditions at the sealed outlet, including rats, cockroaches, broken kitchen floors, dirty freezers, and insect infestations.

Additionally, 64 kilograms of animal fat were discarded during the operation.

Aabgeenay Khan, while talking to media on this occasion, reiterated the PFA's zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration and fraudulent practices. "There will be no compromise on food quality, and strict action will be taken against poor arrangements," she warned.

Citizens are advised to avoid purchasing pre-prepared meat and ensure quality checks before buying food products. To report food safety violations, the public can contact the Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223, she further added.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate ..

AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate New East Mole multipurpose ter ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportun ..

UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportunities

17 minutes ago
 UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for ..

UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for largest international particip ..

17 minutes ago
 ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bour ..

ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bourses in 2024

17 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, ar ..

Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects

11 minutes ago
 Speakers at Washington seminar urge world communit ..

Speakers at Washington seminar urge world community to resolve Kashmir dispute t ..

11 minutes ago
Gill helps India down England in ODI opener

Gill helps India down England in ODI opener

12 minutes ago
 Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in pictur ..

Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoo ..

15 minutes ago
 First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Ho ..

First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in Australia ac ..

32 minutes ago
 Illegal constructions demolished during operation

Illegal constructions demolished during operation

20 minutes ago
 DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week

DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week

23 minutes ago
 CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculat ..

CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculation exams, orders to take stri ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan