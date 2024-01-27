PFA Declares 1,100 Food Workers Unfit
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday declared over 1,100 food workers unfit for direct or indirect dealing with edibles in the food industry after being found infected with different diseases during the medical screening test in Punjab.
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the authority yielded shocking results in the medical screening tests of food workers. He said that around 22 percent out of 5,000 food handlers tested positive for different diseases, while 3,811 workers passed it.
He said the authority had made medical screening of food handlers for their complete blood profile, typhoid, and hepatitis A, B, C, and E tests. He said that food workers were required to undergo medical screening from the competent authority before engaging in the food business.
Moreover, the director general said that the medical screening facility was currently available in 13 district offices of Punjab, and it will be launched in five more PFA offices soon. The registration of more than 20,000 food traders had also been completed, he added.
