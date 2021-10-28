PFA destroys 10,000 litres spurious 'milk'

UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday destroyed 10,000 litres of spurious milk during a raid on a milk centre situated at Lahore-Kasur Road

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) Thursday destroyed 10,000 litres of spurious milk during a raid on a milk centre situated at Lahore-Kasur Road.

A spokesman for PFA said Director General Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Naswana along with police raided in the area of Fakhar Town Kasur and arrested four persons red-handed while preparing the spurious concoction.

The artificial milk was to be supplied to hotels and different shops in Okara city and suburbs, the spokesman said.

PFA seized 200 kgs of skimmed powder, 175 kgs of whey powder, 240 kgs of vegetable ghee, drums and mixing machines.

Cases were registered against the accused, police said.

