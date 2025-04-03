PFA Destroys 140 Kg Unhygienic Meat:
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Punjab food Authority (PFA) foiled an attempt to supply unhygienic meat and confiscated a vehicle near Bahal check post carrying 140 kg of unhealthy and foul-smelling meat in Bhakkar.
According to a PFA spokesperson here on Thursday, the seized meat had no certification from any authorized slaughterhouse and was being transported from Layyah to Bhakkar.
The authority immediately disposed of the meat at a designated dumping site and registered a case against the accused at the local police station.
