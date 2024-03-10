Open Menu

PFA Destroys 1500 Kg Adulterated Gram Flour (basin)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PFA destroys 1500 Kg adulterated gram flour (basin)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in an action to provide quality food items in the month of Ramadan under the mission of Chief Minister of Punjab, here on Sunday conducted a raid at a flour mill near Baga Mor and recovered 600 kg of defective flour and 7280 kg of maize flour besides destroying 1500 kg of adulterated gram flour.

DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed said that non-standard flour was being mixed in the basin. The production was stopped until the improvement of the factory for forgery, while a case was registered against the owners. Basin samples have been sent to a food lab for further analysis.

He said that a grand operation is going on to crack down on counterfeiters and counterfeiting mafia in Ramadan. Supply of quality items to the fasting people will be ensured in all cases.

