PFA destroys 1,500 kg fungus-infested pickle

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against adulterators, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday discarded 1,500 kg unwholesome food.

According to PFA Spokesperson, on the direction of PFA Director Shehbaz Sarwar, a team of Punjab Food Authority raided and found pickle prepared with chemically treated rotten vegetables in non-food grade drums and infested with insects and fungus layers.

Action has been taken against wrong labelling, brandishing and poor storage of pickles.

Similarly, the PFA has got registered cases against owners of two 'khoya' (condensed milk) production units, a pickle production unit, and a water plant for forgery.

The PFA team imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on dairy shop for making milk from skimmedpowder and ghee in Shah Nikdar.