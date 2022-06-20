UrduPoint.com

PFA Destroys 1,500 Kg Fungus-infested Pickle

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2022 | 04:42 PM

PFA destroys 1,500 kg fungus-infested pickle

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against adulterators, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday discarded 1,500 kg unwholesome food.

According to PFA Spokesperson, on the direction of PFA Director Shehbaz Sarwar, a team of Punjab Food Authority raided and found pickle prepared with chemically treated rotten vegetables in non-food grade drums and infested with insects and fungus layers.

Action has been taken against wrong labelling, brandishing and poor storage of pickles.

Similarly, the PFA has got registered cases against owners of two 'khoya' (condensed milk) production units, a pickle production unit, and a water plant for forgery.

The PFA team imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on dairy shop for making milk from skimmedpowder and ghee in Shah Nikdar.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Water Fine From

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

5 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

37 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

56 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.