UrduPoint.com

PFA Destroys 1640 Litres Adulterated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 11:40 AM

PFA destroys 1640 litres adulterated milk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed around 1640 litres of adulterated milk here on Friday after checking the required sources and standards.

According to DG Punjab Food Authority Mudassar Riaz Malik, the food safety team of PFA erected a picket at Shah Jamal, checked the quality of milk with a modern lactose machine, and seized a tank full of 1640 liters of unhealthy milk.

In addition to chemicals, large amounts of animal fat were found in the milk, which was destroyed on the spot as it was unhealthy to consume.

The wasted milk was to be supplied to hotels and milk shops in the city.

Mudassar Riaz Malik said that adulterers are national criminals and do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Punjab Malik Riaz Tank Criminals Fat

Recent Stories

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

17 minutes ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

26 minutes ago
 US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relat ..

US reaffirms commitment to advance bilateral relationship with Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference ..

FM in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference 2023

34 minutes ago
 Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

1 hour ago
 ADNOC announces intention to float 4% minority sta ..

ADNOC announces intention to float 4% minority stake in ADNOC Gas on ADX

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.