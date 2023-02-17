PFA destroys 1640 litres adulterated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) destroyed around 1640 litres of adulterated milk here on Friday after checking the required sources and standards.

According to DG Punjab Food Authority Mudassar Riaz Malik, the food safety team of PFA erected a picket at Shah Jamal, checked the quality of milk with a modern lactose machine, and seized a tank full of 1640 liters of unhealthy milk.

In addition to chemicals, large amounts of animal fat were found in the milk, which was destroyed on the spot as it was unhealthy to consume.

The wasted milk was to be supplied to hotels and milk shops in the city.

Mudassar Riaz Malik said that adulterers are national criminals and do not deserve any concession.