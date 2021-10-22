PFA destroys 2000 liter adulterated milk

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday destroyed 2,000 liters of adulterated milk during a raid on a milk center on Habib Afshar colony, Al-Tamish Road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Friday destroyed 2,000 liters of adulterated milk during a raid on a milk center on Habib Afshar colony, Al-Tamish Road.

According to DG Food Authority Rafiq Niswana, the dairy safety team found a mixture of water and detergents in the milk during lactoscan test.

The DG Food Authority said the milk was low in natural nutrients and fat.

Hundreds of liters of unhealthy milk were dumped when a mixture of unhealthy ingredients was found, he said.

The collection center was also fined Rs 20,000 on the spot, he added.

He said the adulterated milk was to be supplied to milk shops in the city and suburbs.

Consumption of substandard milk can lead to fatal diseases of the digestive system, Rafaqat Ali Niswana said.