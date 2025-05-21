PFA Destroys 2,000 Litres Of Adulterated Milk
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi, in an early morning operation on Wednesday, destroyed some 2,000 litres of adulterated milk.
The PFA officials checked about 124,000 liters of milk in 24 milk tankers at the Motorway Toll Plaza, Thalian and Chakri Interchange and found 2,000 litres adulterated with water, which was wasted on the spot, a PFA spokesman said.
He said the Authority conducted checking of milk trucks are checked on a daily basis.
