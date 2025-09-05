PFA destroys 2,500 kg diseased meat in Pirwadhai raid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Pujab Food Authority (PFA) Rawalpindi has taken action against a beef shop in the Safdarabad Pirwadhai area, seizing and destroying 2,500 kilograms of what was deemed unsafe meat.

According to a PFA spokesperson, a veterinary doctor examined the meat and declared it unfit for human consumption as it was of diseased animals.

The inspection revealed that the meat did not have the official seal of any slaughterhouse and had also been mixed with water.

Following the raid, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the accused at the Pirwadhai Police Station.

The spokesperson urged citizens to report any complaints regarding food quality by contacting at the Helpline 1223.