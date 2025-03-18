Open Menu

PFA Destroys 300-kg Unhealthy Meat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 02:10 PM

PFA destroys 300-kg unhealthy meat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday destroyed 300-kg of contaminated

and unhealthy meat, during a raid at a haveli in Bakra Mandi.

According to a spokesman for the authority, the Meat Safety Task Force conducted a

raid at a haveli in the Bakra Mandi area. The team recovered 300-kg meat which was immediately

seized and destroyed. The owner of the establishment fled the scene upon the arrival of authorities.

The PFA DG stated that the action was taken after the discovery of dead, diseased animals at the

premises.

It was found that the meat from these dead animals, which had been illegally processed

and prepared, was being concealed in a warehouse and the haveli. The culprits had even attempted

to disguise the meat of dead animals by making cuts on their necks to falsely present them

as slaughtered animals.

The Punjab Food Authority is conducting aggressive operations across the province, including

in Lahore, to curb fraudulent and unsafe food practices. The DG assured that no illegal or harmful food

businesses would be allowed to operate.

Recent Stories

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

26 minutes ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

27 minutes ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

27 minutes ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

27 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

28 minutes ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

28 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

28 minutes ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

29 minutes ago
 UAE intends to join World Boxing

UAE intends to join World Boxing

29 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati military personnel ..

UAE President receives Emirati military personnel who won in Saudi-organised Qur ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Ph ..

UAE President receives delegation of Erth Zayed Philanthropies affiliates, phila ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan