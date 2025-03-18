PFA Destroys 300-kg Unhealthy Meat
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday destroyed 300-kg of contaminated
and unhealthy meat, during a raid at a haveli in Bakra Mandi.
According to a spokesman for the authority, the Meat Safety Task Force conducted a
raid at a haveli in the Bakra Mandi area. The team recovered 300-kg meat which was immediately
seized and destroyed. The owner of the establishment fled the scene upon the arrival of authorities.
The PFA DG stated that the action was taken after the discovery of dead, diseased animals at the
premises.
It was found that the meat from these dead animals, which had been illegally processed
and prepared, was being concealed in a warehouse and the haveli. The culprits had even attempted
to disguise the meat of dead animals by making cuts on their necks to falsely present them
as slaughtered animals.
The Punjab Food Authority is conducting aggressive operations across the province, including
in Lahore, to curb fraudulent and unsafe food practices. The DG assured that no illegal or harmful food
businesses would be allowed to operate.
