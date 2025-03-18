PFA destroys 300-kg unhealthy meat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday destroyed 300-kg of contaminated

and unhealthy meat, during a raid at a haveli in Bakra Mandi.

According to a spokesman for the authority, the Meat Safety Task Force conducted a

raid at a haveli in the Bakra Mandi area. The team recovered 300-kg meat which was immediately

seized and destroyed. The owner of the establishment fled the scene upon the arrival of authorities.

The PFA DG stated that the action was taken after the discovery of dead, diseased animals at the

premises.

It was found that the meat from these dead animals, which had been illegally processed

and prepared, was being concealed in a warehouse and the haveli. The culprits had even attempted

to disguise the meat of dead animals by making cuts on their necks to falsely present them

as slaughtered animals.

The Punjab Food Authority is conducting aggressive operations across the province, including

in Lahore, to curb fraudulent and unsafe food practices. The DG assured that no illegal or harmful food

businesses would be allowed to operate.