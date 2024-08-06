PFA destroys 300 rotten eggs, 90 litres adulterated milk

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided at various places and destroyed 300 rotten eggs, 90 liters adulterated milk and 11 kilogramme prohibited ingredients and imposed heavy fines over hygiene rules violations

The PFA teams were conducting raids under the supervision of Director Operations South Asif Iqbal operations to eliminate adulteration in various districts.

According to the details, Rs 45,000 fine was imposed to two ice factories at 17 Kasi Budhla Road and Hasanabad Gate No. 2 in Multan for the presence of insects and particles in the ice blocks, presence of fungal water pipes, Rs 20,000 fine to milk processing unit at Chungi No.

7 for non-reporting of raw material, lack of medical certificates of food handlers, Rs.10,000 fine was imposed on a drink corner on Suraj Kund Road for the presence of expired snacks.

Similarly, a super store at Ada Qasim Bagh in Khanewal was fined Rs 20,000 for selling expired food items. In addition, Rs 25,000 fine imposed to bakery in Machhiwal for using rotten eggs in food preparation.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed for adulteration of soda water in the preparation of drinks in Mailsi road.

Further, fine of Rs 12,000 imposed on two paneer units in Kadirpur Chamnan Kahrur Pakka for not following the instructions, not keeping the food covered, not labeling the products.

Rs 15,000 fine was imposed to salt unit in Bangla Gogira Okara for lack of labeling on top of packaging, dirt in crushing area, lack of cleanliness, and Rs 30,000 to milk collection center in Ada Pisil Haveli Lakha road Dipalpur for reducing fat in milk.

Additionally, four milk shops in Pakpattan were fined Rs 19,000 for selling adulterated milk.